ETRADE Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 395,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,962,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 97,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 23,660 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 118,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 12.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 248,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,883,000 after buying an additional 27,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 477.2% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 48,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 40,183 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on GLPI. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $32.41 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

NASDAQ:GLPI traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,687. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 4.81. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $49.99.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.28). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $261.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.53 million. Analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.77%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Read More: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.