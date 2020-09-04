ETRADE Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,932 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 7,107 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 197.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,628 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 931.4% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 109,268 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after buying an additional 98,674 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Autodesk by 7.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 41,548 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 27,399 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,886,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.04, for a total transaction of $5,456,904.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 8,236 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.64, for a total value of $2,023,091.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,249 shares of company stock worth $10,927,999 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADSK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Autodesk from $233.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.13.

Shares of ADSK traded down $11.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $230.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,107. The company has a market cap of $57.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $240.41 and a 200 day moving average of $205.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.38 and a 1 year high of $261.94.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 457.10% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $913.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

