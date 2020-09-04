ETRADE Capital Management LLC Takes $820,000 Position in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autohome in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. AJO LP bought a new position in Autohome during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autohome in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Autohome in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. 54.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATHM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie lowered Autohome from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. 86 Research assumed coverage on shares of Autohome in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. China International Capital upgraded shares of Autohome to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Autohome from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.70 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.36.

ATHM traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,723. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.60. Autohome Inc has a 52-week low of $59.54 and a 52-week high of $100.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The information services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $327.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.32 million. Autohome had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autohome Inc will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autohome Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

