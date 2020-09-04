ETRADE Capital Management LLC Sells 7,841 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,841 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 4.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 376,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,160,000 after acquiring an additional 16,399 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the 1st quarter worth about $1,099,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly Clark by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 24,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total transaction of $1,311,404.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,065.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at $6,626,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on KMB. TheStreet raised Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.10.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.20. The company had a trading volume of 35,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,696. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.47. The stock has a market cap of $53.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $160.16.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 1,319.56% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Recommended Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.