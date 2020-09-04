ETRADE Capital Management LLC Sells 544 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Diodes by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Diodes by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes in the first quarter worth $192,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIOD stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.67. 755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,978. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.38. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $31.51 and a 12-month high of $59.70.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $288.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.92 million. Diodes had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 9,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $482,817.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,675,923.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond Soong sold 101,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total value of $5,216,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 398,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,453,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 223,974 shares of company stock worth $11,509,448. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Diodes from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub lowered Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Diodes in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Diodes in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.67.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

