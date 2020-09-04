ETRADE Capital Management LLC Sells 3,943 Shares of Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,943 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colfax were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colfax by 133.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,104,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,826 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax in the first quarter valued at $29,562,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colfax by 255.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,963,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,450 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colfax by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,911,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,445,000 after buying an additional 1,011,900 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Colfax by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,820,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,054,000 after purchasing an additional 904,824 shares in the last quarter.

Get Colfax alerts:

In related news, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $49,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,606.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 19,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $600,599.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,875,274.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,491 shares of company stock valued at $927,718. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CFX has been the topic of several research reports. Northcoast Research upgraded Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Colfax from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Colfax from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Colfax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Colfax from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.47.

Colfax stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.00. The company had a trading volume of 11,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,586. Colfax Corp has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $39.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -466.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $620.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.26 million. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Colfax Corp will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

See Also: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.