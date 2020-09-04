ETRADE Capital Management LLC Sells 359 Shares of Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,058 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 282.7% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the second quarter worth about $66,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 64.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,154 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Meritage Homes by 64.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 215.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MTH shares. TheStreet raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $96.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Meritage Homes to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Meritage Homes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.33.

In other Meritage Homes news, EVP C Timothy White sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total transaction of $790,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven J. Hilton sold 1,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.19, for a total value of $201,754.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,300 shares of company stock worth $19,893,569. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meritage Homes stock traded down $4.42 on Friday, hitting $90.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,832. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.79. Meritage Homes Corp has a 52-week low of $25.24 and a 52-week high of $106.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.96 million. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 16.93%. As a group, analysts expect that Meritage Homes Corp will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

