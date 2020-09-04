ETRADE Capital Management LLC Sells 3,111 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,111 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Albany International were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIN. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 953,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,293,000 after buying an additional 62,062 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Albany International by 4.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 952,341 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,912,000 after acquiring an additional 36,394 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Albany International by 22.3% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 924,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,760,000 after acquiring an additional 168,491 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Albany International by 3.0% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 856,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,300,000 after purchasing an additional 24,939 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Albany International by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 576,427 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,282,000 after purchasing an additional 162,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIN traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.37. The company had a trading volume of 4,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,176. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.40. Albany International Corp. has a 52 week low of $30.46 and a 52 week high of $92.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.64 and its 200-day moving average is $54.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $225.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.28 million. Albany International had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 18.98%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.49%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Albany International to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Albany International in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Sidoti cut shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Albany International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.29.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

