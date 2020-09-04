ETRADE Capital Management LLC Sells 27,814 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,814 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,874,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,422,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,418,000 after purchasing an additional 242,707 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 22.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,119,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,607,000 after purchasing an additional 754,955 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 9.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,723,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,697,000 after purchasing an additional 322,827 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 24,062.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,576,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,540,000 after buying an additional 2,565,550 shares during the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

STWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starwood Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.57.

NYSE STWD traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $15.30. The stock had a trading volume of 49,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,889. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.32. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $26.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 32.32%. The company had revenue of $265.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

Further Reading: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.