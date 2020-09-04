ETRADE Capital Management LLC Sells 2,742 Shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,958 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,742 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 25.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in D. R. Horton by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in D. R. Horton by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 114,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after buying an additional 19,913 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 94.8% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 28,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 13,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 191.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 63,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 41,995 shares in the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other D. R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 4,800 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $342,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,667.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,400 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $3,937,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,128,784.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,333,882 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on D. R. Horton from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on D. R. Horton from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Cfra upgraded D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Seaport Global Securities raised their price target on D. R. Horton from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on D. R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. D. R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.22.

Shares of D. R. Horton stock traded down $2.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.62. 88,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,433,469. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. D. R. Horton Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $77.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.91.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.42. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

D. R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

