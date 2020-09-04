ETRADE Capital Management LLC Sells 27,303 Shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC lowered its position in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,841 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 27,303 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of OraSure Technologies worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSUR. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,642,713 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,436,000 after acquiring an additional 69,817 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in OraSure Technologies by 6.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 923,604 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,937,000 after buying an additional 52,244 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in OraSure Technologies by 5.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 781,482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,409,000 after buying an additional 43,629 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in OraSure Technologies by 13.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 531,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,187,000 after buying an additional 63,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in OraSure Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $4,943,000. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OSUR traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,050,475. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.00 and a 200 day moving average of $11.93. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.23 and a twelve month high of $19.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.19 million, a P/E ratio of -321.23 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.06). OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $29.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.24 million. On average, analysts predict that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OSUR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of OraSure Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of OraSure Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of OraSure Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. OraSure Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.63.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

