ETRADE Capital Management LLC Sells 12,226 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,226 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LLY. King Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 166.0% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 35,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,859,000 after acquiring an additional 22,270 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the second quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,748,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LLY traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.56. 104,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,379,751. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12-month low of $101.36 and a 12-month high of $170.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.31. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 183.80%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 53,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.54, for a total value of $8,686,005.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,798,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,059,892,535.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.94, for a total value of $2,769,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,459,919.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 555,236 shares of company stock worth $91,393,391. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $149.55 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.92.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

