ETRADE Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 12.0% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 44,954 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 167.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after acquiring an additional 17,876 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 408,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $71,232,000 after purchasing an additional 10,501 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 13,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter.

In other Charles River Laboratories Intl. news, Director Deborah Turner Kochevar sold 2,319 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.24, for a total value of $501,460.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,862.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 933 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total transaction of $199,204.83. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,879,130.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,252 shares of company stock worth $918,315. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRL traded down $9.91 on Friday, hitting $198.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,099. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.97 and its 200 day moving average is $169.82. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 52 week low of $95.58 and a 52 week high of $221.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.31. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $682.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRL. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $162.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $130.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.32.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

