ETRADE Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,762 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

In other news, Director Dirk Kloosterboer sold 77,500 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $2,523,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,787,066.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 40,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $1,319,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 918,740 shares in the company, valued at $30,309,232.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,000. Corporate insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAR traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.19. The stock had a trading volume of 25,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,688. Darling Ingredients Inc has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $33.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.29.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $848.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.12 million. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 12.89%. On average, equities analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on DAR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.