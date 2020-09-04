ETRADE Capital Management LLC Purchases 219 Shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 92.7% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 622.2% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 191.3% in the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded down $3.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.45. 58,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,331,887. Prologis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $106.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.26. The firm has a market cap of $77.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.89.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.45 million. Prologis had a net margin of 43.27% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Prologis Inc will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

PLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Prologis from $90.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Prologis from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Prologis from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Prologis from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.13.

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total transaction of $129,052.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,789.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

