ETRADE Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,355 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Cabana LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $45,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BND traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.43. The company had a trading volume of 86,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,313,858. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $76.49 and a 52-week high of $89.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.36.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.