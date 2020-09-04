ETRADE Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,333 Shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 44.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,820 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 489 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 7,040 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director William H. Frist sold 370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $66,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.96, for a total transaction of $7,378,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,283 shares in the company, valued at $171,503,726.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 156,297 shares of company stock valued at $33,366,198. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock traded down $15.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $187.67. The company had a trading volume of 100,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,145,124. The company has a current ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.50. Teladoc Health Inc has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $253.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.38 and a beta of 0.30.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $241.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.49 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $144.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $225.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.82.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

