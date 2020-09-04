ETRADE Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Jpmorgan Betabuilders International Equity Etf (NYSEARCA:BBIN)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Jpmorgan Betabuilders International Equity Etf (NYSEARCA:BBIN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000.

NYSEARCA BBIN traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,096. Jpmorgan Betabuilders International Equity Etf has a 1-year low of $34.37 and a 1-year high of $52.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.01.

