ETRADE Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,562 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,816 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 17.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,492 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 113,589 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 5,638 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $1,891,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 265,058 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,649,000 after purchasing an additional 10,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.57.

Shares of NYSE BSX traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.94. The stock had a trading volume of 260,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,511,588. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.93 and its 200-day moving average is $36.53. The company has a market cap of $60.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.95. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $46.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 39.18% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business’s revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total transaction of $92,275.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,449.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $82,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,238. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,755 shares of company stock worth $4,567,068. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

