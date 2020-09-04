ETRADE Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) by 226.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,725 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSSC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 303.0% in the second quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 255,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,236,000 after acquiring an additional 191,826 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 24.4% during the second quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 142,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after purchasing an additional 28,009 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.22. 13,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,406. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.81 and a 200 day moving average of $38.95. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $26.89 and a 1-year high of $48.62.

