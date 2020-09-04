ETRADE Capital Management LLC Has $852,000 Position in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at $264,421,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 471.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 372,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,379,000 after buying an additional 307,676 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,627,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,119,204,000 after acquiring an additional 283,514 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 27.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,179,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,245,000 after purchasing an additional 257,436 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 423,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,951,000 after buying an additional 239,396 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Lee C. Banks sold 9,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.55, for a total value of $2,025,948.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,576,943.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total transaction of $266,647.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,333.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,766 shares of company stock worth $7,469,508 over the last quarter. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $205.21. 7,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,582. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 1-year low of $93.00 and a 1-year high of $215.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $194.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.69.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.08. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Argus upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.80.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

