ETRADE Capital Management LLC Has $844,000 Stake in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,187 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 164.3% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in CoStar Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 405.6% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 7,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.00, for a total value of $6,608,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew Linnington sold 2,419 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $826.32, for a total transaction of $1,998,868.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,599 shares of company stock worth $21,825,114. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSGP stock traded down $30.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $815.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,881. The firm has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a PE ratio of 104.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $801.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $691.69. CoStar Group Inc has a 12-month low of $500.24 and a 12-month high of $939.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 14.01 and a quick ratio of 14.01.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.18 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoStar Group Inc will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $780.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. JMP Securities increased their target price on CoStar Group from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $850.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $805.25.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

