ETRADE Capital Management LLC Has $810,000 Stake in BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) by 61.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,299 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 354.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 544.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BWXT. Credit Suisse Group raised BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on BWX Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.57.

Shares of NYSE BWXT traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.81. 7,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,000. BWX Technologies Inc has a one year low of $40.40 and a one year high of $70.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.01.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 68.61%. The company had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies Inc will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 29.01%.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $59,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,666,714.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joel W. Duling sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $98,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $485,172. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

