ETRADE Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 265.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter worth $65,000.

In other news, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $282,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,538. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 2,500 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,875 shares in the company, valued at $287,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,944. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $133.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.85.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.85. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $914.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 14.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Nexstar Media Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.17.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

