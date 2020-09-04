ETRADE Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,317 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 126.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lennar stock traded down $2.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,148,830. The stock has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 14.21 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.91.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The construction company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lennar from $64.00 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Lennar from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.92.

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $305,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,947,052.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total transaction of $656,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 258,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,987,872.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,000 shares of company stock worth $9,792,450. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

