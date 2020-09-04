ETRADE Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 22.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 43.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 30,942.9% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the first quarter worth $201,000.

In related news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.06, for a total value of $93,367.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,635.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 11,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $2,707,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,467,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,143 shares of company stock worth $7,036,472 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

LAD traded down $6.60 on Friday, hitting $239.53. 5,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,137. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Lithia Motors Inc has a one year low of $55.74 and a one year high of $278.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.81.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $2.18. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 2.28%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors Inc will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

LAD has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $170.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.43.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

