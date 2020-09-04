ETRADE Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,592 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WWE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 24.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 368.4% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 19,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 15,004 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on WWE. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Loop Capital raised their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. World Wrestling Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.94.

WWE traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.88. 9,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,772. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.44. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $29.10 and a one year high of $76.44.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $223.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.89 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 14.18%. On average, research analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.47%.

World Wrestling Entertainment Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

