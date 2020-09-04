ETRADE Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,117 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 34,772 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,089,920 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $99,705,000 after acquiring an additional 543,848 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 14,704 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,454 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PXD. SunTrust Banks upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.86.

In other news, VP Craig A. Kuiper sold 4,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $493,298.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,607.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $809,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,106.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PXD stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.92. 10,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,318,295. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $159.01. The stock has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.