ETRADE Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,003 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 4,745.5% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,506,707 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,225,111,000 after purchasing an additional 10,289,874 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,630,076 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $363,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,265 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 156.5% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,751,941 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $175,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,037 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,019,159 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,404,299,000 after purchasing an additional 750,716 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 6,589.6% during the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 761,807 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $100,535,000 after purchasing an additional 750,419 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Benchmark upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $127.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.52.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $93,272.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.33, for a total value of $731,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 20,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,990,253.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 85,133 shares of company stock worth $11,906,596 in the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EA stock traded down $5.77 on Friday, reaching $127.05. The stock had a trading volume of 62,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,983. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.69 and a 12 month high of $147.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.48. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 34.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

