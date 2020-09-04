ETRADE Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Allegion by 8.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 55,975 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Allegion by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the 2nd quarter worth about $525,000. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 298.2% in the second quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 369,290 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,178,000 after acquiring an additional 276,555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALLE. Barclays lowered shares of Allegion from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. William Blair assumed coverage on Allegion in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Allegion from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Allegion from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.38.

NYSE:ALLE traded down $1.11 on Friday, reaching $99.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,353. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.32 and a 200 day moving average of $102.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.13. Allegion PLC has a 12-month low of $77.37 and a 12-month high of $139.24.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $589.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.87 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 64.29% and a net margin of 10.48%. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Allegion PLC will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.18%.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

