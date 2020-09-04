ETRADE Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth $2,676,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Chubb by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Chubb by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Chubb by 6.8% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 18.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 2,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CB traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,132. Chubb Ltd has a 12 month low of $87.35 and a 12 month high of $167.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.16 and a 200-day moving average of $124.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $56.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.64.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.10. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $132.00 to $114.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine raised Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. William Blair upgraded shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chubb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

