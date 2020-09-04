ETRADE Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 58,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 4.0% during the first quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 5.3% during the second quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 5.7% during the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 7.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays raised Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Unilever stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.19. 64,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,367. The firm has a market cap of $101.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.15. Unilever NV has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $63.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.4694 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.34%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever NV (NYSE:UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.