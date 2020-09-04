ETRADE Capital Management LLC Buys 3,559 Shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,559 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crowdstrike were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Crowdstrike by 271.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,695,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,355,765 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new position in shares of Crowdstrike in the 1st quarter valued at $135,581,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Crowdstrike by 2.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,311,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,680,000 after purchasing an additional 66,026 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crowdstrike by 163.8% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,191,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Crowdstrike by 1,277.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,783,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,839,000 after buying an additional 1,653,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Crowdstrike stock traded down $10.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.10. The stock had a trading volume of 214,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,135,757. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a PE ratio of -224.05 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.28. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $31.95 and a twelve month high of $153.10.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 15.27% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $198.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Denis Oleary sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.39, for a total transaction of $3,459,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 1,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $123,117.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,010,838 shares of company stock worth $936,948,606 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Crowdstrike from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Crowdstrike from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Crowdstrike from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.17.

