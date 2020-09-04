ETRADE Capital Management LLC Buys 17,699 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 132.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,699 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GEM. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 363,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,502,000 after acquiring an additional 58,638 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 147.1% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 34,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 20,273 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 100,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after buying an additional 8,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $304,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GEM traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $32.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,884. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.10 and a 12-month high of $35.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.11.

