ETRADE Capital Management LLC Buys 12,965 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 291.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,965 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of SYSCO by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in SYSCO by 43.0% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SYSCO in the first quarter worth $594,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SYSCO by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,950,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,157,000 after purchasing an additional 369,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYY traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.79. 43,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,263,114. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.23. SYSCO Co. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $85.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.12 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company’s revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. SYSCO’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

A number of research firms have commented on SYY. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of SYSCO from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of SYSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.30.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $65,715.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,453.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $603,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,735,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SYSCO Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

