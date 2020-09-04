ETRADE Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 23.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,745 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JCOM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of J2 Global by 81.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 17.1% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of J2 Global by 23.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in J2 Global by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,352,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in J2 Global during the first quarter valued at $30,000.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JCOM shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reduced their target price on J2 Global from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on J2 Global from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Sidoti reduced their price objective on J2 Global from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of J2 Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

NASDAQ JCOM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.99. The company had a trading volume of 8,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,146. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.54 and a 200 day moving average of $72.90. J2 Global Inc has a 1-year low of $53.24 and a 1-year high of $104.57.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $331.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.79 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that J2 Global Inc will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

About J2 Global

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

