ETRADE Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the first quarter valued at $1,788,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Albemarle by 199.0% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 317.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 88,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 66,950 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 23.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 411,607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,202,000 after purchasing an additional 77,400 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

ALB traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.54. The stock had a trading volume of 12,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,911. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $48.89 and a one year high of $99.81. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Albemarle had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 13.33%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.50%.

In related news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 150,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total transaction of $13,606,590.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 225,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,483,406.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. KeyCorp lowered Albemarle from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Albemarle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.22.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.