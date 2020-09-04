ETRADE Capital Management LLC Acquires 8,157 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,157 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 419.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 72,663 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.6% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 9,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 145,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,946,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,579,000. 98.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 28th. TheStreet upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 66,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $3,134,854.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

REXR stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.43. The company had a trading volume of 11,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,093. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a 1-year low of $31.79 and a 1-year high of $53.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.61.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.22). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $79.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.22 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.92%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

