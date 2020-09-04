ETRADE Capital Management LLC Acquires 5,281 Shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,285 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 5,281 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TWTR. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Twitter by 122.2% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 430.1% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 986 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 254.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Twitter in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Twitter in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

TWTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Twitter from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Twitter from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.95.

Shares of NYSE TWTR traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.91. 522,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,545,653. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.39 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a current ratio of 10.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.58. Twitter Inc has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $45.85.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The social networking company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.24). The business had revenue of $683.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.05 million. Twitter had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Twitter Inc will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total transaction of $31,688.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $428,457.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,770 shares of company stock valued at $2,809,471. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.