Essentra (LON:ESNT) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Essentra (LON:ESNT) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 360 ($4.70) target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Essentra in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Essentra in a research report on Monday, July 6th.

Get Essentra alerts:

Shares of ESNT opened at GBX 284 ($3.71) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $747.55 million and a PE ratio of 53.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 309.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 300.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.72, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Essentra has a 1 year low of GBX 206.80 ($2.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 459.13 ($6.00).

Essentra plc manufactures and sells specialist plastic, fiber, foam, and packaging products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Component, Packaging, Filter Products, and Specialist Components. The Component division offers plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions for protection and finishing purposes.

Featured Story: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Essentra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essentra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.