Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 10.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 128,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,233 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $7,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 111.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQR opened at $57.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.56. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $49.62 and a 12-month high of $89.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $653.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.89 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 41.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EQR shares. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Scotiabank cut shares of Equity Residential from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.95.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

