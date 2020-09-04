Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Oak Street Health’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Oak Street Health in a research report issued on Monday, August 31st. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Oak Street Health’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

OSH has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Shares of Oak Street Health stock opened at $47.39 on Wednesday. Oak Street Health has a 12 month low of $37.11 and a 12 month high of $53.58.

In other Oak Street Health news, Director Kim Keck acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in designing and building the Oak Street platform to address the unmet needs of the chronically ill Medicare population in the United States. It operates primary care centers serving Medicare beneficiaries. The company contracts with health plans to generate medical costs savings and realize a return on its investment in primary care.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.