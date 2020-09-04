Equities Analysts Set Expectations for NITTO DENKO COR/ADR’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NDEKY)

NITTO DENKO COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for NITTO DENKO COR/ADR in a report issued on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NITTO DENKO COR/ADR’s FY2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NITTO DENKO COR/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

NITTO DENKO COR/ADR stock opened at $29.97 on Thursday. NITTO DENKO COR/ADR has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $31.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.38.

NITTO DENKO COR/ADR Company Profile

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

