Equities Analysts Set Expectations for I-Mab’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMAB)

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of I-Mab in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.29) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for I-Mab’s FY2021 earnings at ($2.20) EPS.

Get I-Mab alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

IMAB stock opened at $35.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.24. I-Mab has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $39.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.61.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in I-Mab stock. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. acquired a new position in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000. I-Mab makes up 0.3% of New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

About I-Mab

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders worldwide. It is developing TJ202, a CD38 antibody in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; TJ101, a long-acting human growth hormone that is in Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and TJ301, a IL-6 blocker in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and other autoimmune diseases.

Read More: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.