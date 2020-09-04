Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $11.47 Million Position in Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 273,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,006 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.87% of Silk Road Medical worth $11,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SILK. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 828.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 104.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 9,913 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 23.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 227,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,521,000 after buying an additional 42,623 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 75.5% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,530,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,007,000 after buying an additional 1,088,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 59.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,431,000 after buying an additional 48,201 shares during the last quarter.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SILK shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Silk Road Medical from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Silk Road Medical from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SILK traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.89. The stock had a trading volume of 888 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 15.50 and a quick ratio of 14.50. Silk Road Medical Inc has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $62.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.61.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.37 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 43.15% and a negative net margin of 52.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 20,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $744,033.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,861,420.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew S. Davis sold 6,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $278,338.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,277.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,837 shares of company stock valued at $4,990,233. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SILK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK).

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.