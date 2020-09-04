Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 6,948 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,372 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,948 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Masimo were worth $11,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MASI. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Masimo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Masimo by 272.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Masimo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Masimo by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Masimo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MASI shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub cut Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Masimo in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Masimo from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.63.

Shares of MASI traded down $9.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $208.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,362. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $139.36 and a 12 month high of $258.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 56.47, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $223.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.53.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Masimo had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Masimo’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jon Coleman sold 1,250 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $293,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,715 shares in the company, valued at $3,223,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 1,498 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.01, for a total value of $323,582.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,802 shares in the company, valued at $605,260.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

