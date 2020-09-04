Encana (TSE:OVV) PT Set at C$13.00 by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Encana (TSE:OVV) received a C$13.00 target price from investment analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.11% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, CSFB reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Encana in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encana has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.13.

TSE OVV opened at C$13.70 on Wednesday. Encana has a 12 month low of C$2.95 and a 12 month high of C$24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion and a PE ratio of -0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.55.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in various assets in Anadarko basin, located in west-central Oklahoma; the Permian basin located in the prolific, Midland Basin in Texas; and the Montney basin located in western Canada.

