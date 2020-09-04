ELEKTA AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of ELEKTA AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group cut shares of ELEKTA AB/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ELEKTA AB/ADR from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ELEKTA AB/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of ELEKTA AB/ADR in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

OTCMKTS:EKTAY traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.22. 8,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,484. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.71. ELEKTA AB/ADR has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $14.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 38.87 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a $0.069 dividend. This is a positive change from ELEKTA AB/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th.

ELEKTA AB/ADR Company Profile

Elekta AB (publ) provides equipment and software for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy systems under the Versa HD, Precise Treatment System, and Elekta Compact names; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

