Ediston Property Investment Co PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.33 (LON:EPIC)

Ediston Property Investment Co PLC (LON:EPIC) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.33 ($0.00) per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON:EPIC opened at GBX 51.60 ($0.67) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $109.05 million and a P/E ratio of 9.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.33, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.18. Ediston Property Investment has a fifty-two week low of GBX 38.80 ($0.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 92.80 ($1.21). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 52.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 54.53.
Ediston Property Investment Company Profile
