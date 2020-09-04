Ediston Property Investment Co PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.33 (LON:EPIC)

Ediston Property Investment Co PLC (LON:EPIC) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.33 ($0.00) per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:EPIC opened at GBX 51.60 ($0.67) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $109.05 million and a P/E ratio of 9.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.33, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.18. Ediston Property Investment has a fifty-two week low of GBX 38.80 ($0.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 92.80 ($1.21). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 52.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 54.53.

Get Ediston Property Investment alerts:

Ediston Property Investment Company Profile

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ediston Property Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ediston Property Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.