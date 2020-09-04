Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) Shares Gap Up to $8.12

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.12, but opened at $8.48. Edesa Biotech shares last traded at $8.57, with a volume of 2 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Edesa Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.06.

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. Edesa Biotech had a negative net margin of 717.73% and a negative return on equity of 96.39%. As a group, analysts expect that Edesa Biotech will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edesa Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:EDSA)

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and advancement of treatments for dermatological and gastrointestinal indications. Its lead product candidate is EB01, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory molecule to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

